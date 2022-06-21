Last week, researchers found that a generation defines itself by food, the global spout pouch market will grow, laser coding is now an option on a sustainable line of films, S’mores packaging glows and new resins aim for a circular economy.
Generational Research:
https://www.packagingstrategies.com/articles/96901-majority-of-gen-z-believe-what-they-eat-defines-their-identity
Global Spout Pouch Market:
https://www.flexpackmag.com/articles/92117-global-spout-pouch-market-size-worth-40-2667-million-by-2030
Laser Coding:
https://www.flexpackmag.com/articles/92120-laser-coding-option-for-compostable-natureflex-films
Glow-in-the-Dark:
https://www.packagingstrategies.com/articles/96920-kraft-heinz-reveals-new-glow-in-the-dark-packaging-for-jet-puffed-with-new-camp-smores-glow-in-the-dark-packaging
New Resins:
https://www.packagingstrategies.com/articles/96913-nova-chemicals-expands-its-hdpe-resins-for-oriented-film-structures-to-advance-a-plastics-circular-economy