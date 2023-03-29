Elevated Global Supply (Elevated), a multi-national consumer packaging design and fulfillment company specializing in the cannabis industry, has partnered with Sublime for its newly released packaging for its REEFERS line of legal cannabis products in the California market.

“Elevated worked closely with the Sublime team on packaging for the REEFERS line, and we are extremely pleased with the rollout,” said Robert Kramer, CEO and co-founder of EGS. “The packaging solution we put into production aligns directly with Sublime’s ‘smoke two joints’ branding. It was important that we get this right. This was a unique opportunity for me to personally connect with a band I have been a supporter of for almost 30 years.”

Working with The Healing Plant of Costa Mesa, the product manufacturer, Elevated designed and produced a printed mylar packaging pouch featuring the art and identity of the iconic band in bold presentation, enclosing two sealed tubes that each protect a lab-tested, connoisseur quality, legal cannabis pre-roll joint. Both items are made from recyclable materials.

“Working with Elevated gave us an opportunity to ensure that the quality of our packaging reflected the quality of our product, and we are pleased with the outcome of our collaboration,” said Robert Taft, CEO of The Healing Plant.

With the successful launch of REEFERS, Elevated will now shift to delivering additional packaging solutions for the line, including branded glass jars and packaging for cannabis flower, and assorted tins, containers, and wrappers for tinctures, concentrates and edibles as they roll out.

“Elevated’s work with cannabis brands requires creativity and dependability equally,” said Brian Pyun, lead sales and design for REEFERS. “The REEFERS packaging is designed to engage consumers, enhancing their product experience with art, color, and portability. We do this remembering that our packaging solution must also preserve and protect the quality of the cannabis while ensuring all packaging elements deliver on time and within spec to meet strategic production timelines without delay.”

To learn more about Elevated Global Supply, please visit https://egspkg.com/.