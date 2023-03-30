Hexxa Flexible Packaging, based a global provider of flexible packaging solutions based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, has announced the purchase and installation of two new machines to address the growing regional demand for impactful flexible packaging.

The company has purchased a high-speed slitting machine and an inspection rewind machine from Kesheng Machinery. These machines will add to Hexxa’s existing capabilities which include two rotogravure printing presses, a narrow-web UV flexo press, lamination, slitting, pouching, and PVC-shrink sleeving machines.

“This investment marks an important milestone for us at Hexxa,” said Raja Kumar Gandhi, Managing Director at Hexxa Flexible Packaging. “The installation of this new machinery is testament to our commitment of providing exceptional quality packaging solutions to our customers. We are constantly striving to improve our capabilities, and this investment will allow us to meet the growing demand for high-quality, flexible packaging products in the market.”

The new slitter will offer greater precision, consistency, and speed, while the inspection rewind machine is equipped with a 100% defect detection system which will enable the thorough examination of materials for printing defects and inconsistencies, ensuring that only the highest quality products are delivered to customers.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and enhance our services to better serve our customers,” Gandhi added. “We are confident that this investment will have a positive impact on our operations and consequently the development of the local flexible packaging sector in 2023 and beyond.”