The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has recently announced the winners of its 67th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition. The winning entries were recognized during the FPA Welcome Dinner & Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Ceremony held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in conjunction with the 2023 FPA Annual Meeting (March 29-31) at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida.

For this year’s competition, 86 package entries were submitted with a total of 323 entries (some packages were entered into multiple categories). Thirty packages were honored with 38 Achievement Awards. The award-winning packages were given either a Gold or Silver distinction, with RESCUE!® Outdoor Disposable Fly Traps taking home the Highest Achievement Award, which honors the package deemed to possess overall packaging excellence, have significance in all award categories, and contribute most to the advancement of the industry.

The awards were determined a panel of three judges: Gary Borges, Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin – Stout; Charles Marshall, Principal, Priority Metrics Group; and Jeff Peterson, President, Peterson Media Group. Each of the three gave their thoughts on the competition, noting that technical innovation and sustainability continue to be in focus.

“Sustainability is growing tremendously very fast. Post-consumer recycling is a trend that we saw,” said Borges. “And we’re seeing an increase in paper structures that are either compostable paper or paper structures that we can send to our paper waste streams at home. So we're seeing all of these innovations taking place. It is pretty impressive.”

“Flexible packaging is looked at as a way to create packaging and utilize less of it for many applications,” added Peterson. “We saw a lot of that during the judging process.”

“One of the things that struck me was the fact that there are so many hands in the process, you have to really understand your customers’ goals to accomplish them,” said Marshall. “You need to meet the desired goals of the customer in terms of what they want to accomplish for the brand. You also want the consumer to like the package and see the sustainability piece. So, there's a lot of juggling that goes on and pleasing every group to make the best package for everyone. It’s a tough task and I think came through loud and clear how well these companies are looking at everyone and trying their best.”

“It is pretty impressive the amount of platform growth that we're seeing taking place in the packaging, on the topic of sustainability,” continued Borges. “What do we do? What is it going to look like five or 10 years from now? We're getting a good picture seeing some of these new structures on what it's starting to look like. And it's fun here, being at this stage, watching it.”

“What the technology groups did in accomplishing those goals was just really amazing,” added Marshall. “And, in looking at packaging through the years, it has come a long way. The future is bright in the continued changes and modifications that are necessary to make flexible packaging continue to grow.”

To view the full list of FPA Award recipients, please visit here.