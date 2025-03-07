The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, is excited to announce the winners of its 69th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition. The awards were presented during a special ceremony on Friday, March 7, 2025, held alongside the FPA’s Annual Meeting (March 5-7) at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Miami, Florida.

This year’s competition saw 67 package submissions, resulting in 226 entries, as some packages competed across multiple categories. Ultimately, 20 exceptional packages were honored with 34 Achievement Awards.

Special thanks are given to the 2025 competition judging panel: Dr. Bilge Altay, Assistant Professor, Packaging and Graphic Media Science, College of Engineering Technology, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT); Chris Lyons, Group President, Packaging Impressions magazine; and Scott Wilkins, Founder/Lead Consultant, Scorcia Packaging Resources, LLC.

The competition placed a strong emphasis on sustainability and advancements in printing technology.

“The entries provided an excellent representation of current trends and key drivers in flexible packaging, particularly in sustainability,” notes Wilkens. “Around 70% of the submissions were either entered into the sustainability category or demonstrated clear advantages of flexible packaging over alternative structures. The range of innovations was impressive, including store drop-off solutions, all-PE structures, compostable films, and packaging incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.”

Commenting on printing innovations, Lyons states, “We saw outstanding examples of rotogravure, digital printing, and other advanced print production techniques. The market is fully leveraging the diverse range of printing technologies available. It’s exciting to examine each package and see how its print capabilities enhance shelf impact and deliver exceptional quality.”

Altay adds, “In reviewing the entries across both conventional and digital printing technologies, we saw companies effectively utilizing flexography, gravure, and digital printing. Each process showcased its unique strengths. Flexo and gravure printing demonstrated exceptional color consistency and high-resolution graphics, particularly in high-volume applications. Meanwhile, digital printing stood out for its versatility in short-run production while maintaining impressive color quality comparable to long-run printing.”

Highest Achievement Award

The Highest Achievement Award is evaluated by the judges as possessing overall packaging excellence, significant attributes in all award categories, and contributing most to the advancement of the industry.

This year’s Highest Achievement Award went to ProAmpac’s PRO-EVO® Recyclable FL, which is a high-performance flexible packaging solution that meets sustainability goals while maintaining reliable functionality. This curbside-recyclable package is compatible with widely accessible recycling streams, providing consumers with an option that ensures product protection. It features solid print quality and grease resistance. An end-user of this exemplary packaging is Nestlé Purina® PetCare Company.

Designed using ProAmpac’s advanced material technologies, it offers barrier properties for enhanced shelf life, convenience for consumers, and reduced environmental impact. Supporting Nestlé Purina’s commitment as an Ellen MacArthur Foundation signatory, PRO-EVO® Recyclable FL aligns with circular economy initiatives and sustainability targets.

In addition to the Highest Achievement Award, PRO-EVO® Recyclable FL took the Gold for Packaging Excellence, the Gold for Technical Innovation, and the Silver for Sustainability.

