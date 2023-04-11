Developed by INX International Ink Co., the EcoStage GB-XA Oxygen Barrier Coating Solution is formulated for food preservation and mono-material packaging, which can help extend shelf life and reduce environmental impact. The coating is used to protect products from environmental factors, such as gas, moisture, dust, dirt, oil, grease and fingerprints, and it also adds strength to the printed material while preserving its colors and clarity.

An oxygen barrier coating is formulated for drastically low oxygen transfer rates (OTR) which enables extended shelf-life, food safety and mono-material packaging. This makes them the right choice for many food and laminate structures applications.

The high-performance coatings allow for mono-material packaging to replace multi-layer packaging for certain food applications making the package easier to recycle. They offer an alternative to expensive barrier films while extending shelf life and reducing food waste.

The coating provides users with cost effective, durable, and sustainable films that support mono-material and lightweight packaging trends by creating a flexible gas barrier layer that can be easily overprinted with inks and laminated to a variety of secondary films.

