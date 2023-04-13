A two-day event that provides attendees with valuable networking opportunities and essential content from experts who develop, supply, buy or recommend flexible product packaging materials including pouches, the Global Pouch Forum has released details for its featured panel discussion.

“How Flexible Packaging Factors into Today’s New Product Landscape” will highlight new product trends tracked by Mintel Market Research and will explore key aspects of flexible package design, branding, sustainability, and functionality, including:

A review of packaging highlights for recently released products

How branding and product functionality factor into flexible product packaging

Brand messaging related to environmental impact, sustainability, and recycling of the packaging materials

How CPG companies are investing in packaging to drive new levels of industry growth

The discussion will be moderated by Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, Publisher, the Packaging Group, BNP Media, and will feature the insights of three industry experts:

Lynn Dornblaser, Director, Innovation & Insight, Mintel

Alison Keane, President & CEO, Flexible Packaging Association

Thomas Blaige, Chairman & CEO, Blaige & Company

Now in its 26th year, the Global Pouch Forum will take place in Rosemont, Illinois, from June 6-8, beginning with a welcome reception on the 6th, followed by the main exhibition on the 7th.

To register for the Global Pouch Forum, please visit here.