Nordmeccanica, a world leader in the manufacture of coating, laminating and metalizing technology, has become the latest strategic partner announced by Fujifilm to further deliver production benefits for customers of its upcoming Jet Press FP790 digital inkjet flexible packaging solution.

This latest partnership agreement with Nordmeccanica follows recent announcements of alliances with HYBRID Software and Henkel Adhesive Technologies, and marks another milestone in Fujifilm’s drive to partner with leading suppliers and technology experts for its Jet Press FP790 press across the flexible packaging industry.

The partner organizations have worked closely to complete a series of test production trials to assess compatibility of output from Fujifilm’s Jet Press FP790 digital inkjet press for the flexible food packaging sector. The most recent of these involved working with Nordmeccanica’s Simplex range of two-layer laminating machines for solvent-less adhesives, which took place at Henkel’s test laboratory.

“The clear objective for our new FP790 has been to offer customers an inkjet press that not only produces the best possible printed output, but that delivers on its potential from day one, for a quicker return on investment,” explains Raynald Barillot, Category Manager, Digital Packaging at Fujifilm Graphic Communications EMEA. “For that to be possible, it’s essential for it to work seamlessly with existing best-in-class technologies – be that front-end software, substrates & adhesives or post-press solutions.”

“By collaborating with renowned and leading manufacturers of pre-press and post-press technologies, we can clearly demonstrate that our new Jet Press FP790 is fully compatible and integrates effortlessly into existing production environments offering a ‘plug and play’ digital solution that delivers the highest quality finished packaging with minimal testing, training or setup.”

Michele Zanutto, R&D and Technology Director at Nordmeccanica is also excited by the opportunity that Fujifilm’s new Jet Press FP790 water-based digital inkjet press offers packaging converters in terms of presenting a true sustainable production workflow.

“The flexible packaging market is constantly looking at ways to improve its environmental footprint, while still addressing the requirements of its customers for quality, functional and creative packaging solutions,” added Zanutto, “The environmental benefits of Fujifilm’s new digital water-based press, combined with Henkel’s solvent-free adhesives and our solvent-less lamination technology, completes a ‘closed loop’ in terms of delivering a truly sustainable and environmentally friendly production environment. In addition, it will enable packaging converters to remain compliant with the increasingly stringent environmental regulations that are now commonplace throughout our industry.”

Fujifilm’s new Jet Press FP790 digital inkjet flexible packaging solution will feature on Fujifilm’s stand F65 in Hall 8a at interpack 2023, together with test samples of output completed using Nordmeccanica’s Simplex range of solvent-less laminators.

