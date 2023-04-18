Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced that it is once again partnering with Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized global protein leader, to launch a more sustainable package for consumer products. The partnership of Amcor and Tyson Foods pairs two industry leaders in sustainability to innovate a first-to-market solution that provides a more sustainable package without compromise on performance.

Tyson Foods’ Jimmy Dean® egg bites and frittatas are now packaged in Amcor’s AmPrima™ recycle ready forming/non-forming flexible film. The design and development of the package addresses more than sustainability needs, as Amcor R&D led the development of a cost-efficient outcome that was achieved through customization of the film.

“This highly innovative solution is the result of a long-standing partnership between Amcor and Tyson Foods to redesign Tyson’s packaging portfolio and help reach their sustainability goals,” said Tara Cruz, principal product development engineer at Amcor. “The packaging is designed to be recycled through in-store drop off, or curbside where available. With AmPrima™, the package’s sustainability is improved through the manufacturing and recycling process, which also increases the availability of post-consumer recycled content and strengthens the circular economy for plastic.”

Compared to a typical, less-sustainable film, Amcor’s AmPrima™ recycle ready forming/non-forming film delivers, when sent to landfill:

30%* reduction in non-renewable primary energy demands

29%* reduction in carbon footprint

42%* reduction in water consumption

The benefits improve when the package is recycled through in-store drop off or curbside where available:

80%* reduction in non-renewable primary energy demands

70%* reduction in carbon footprint

68%* reduction in water consumption

“At Tyson Foods, we’re constantly looking for innovative solutions that enable us to be a more sustainable food company, and packaging is a great example of that,” said Jeff Czarny, senior director, research and development, at Tyson Foods. “We’re proud to partner with an industry leader like Amcor on sustainable packaging solutions as we work to build a more sustainable food system, together.”

Tyson Foods and Amcor previously partnered to launch another AmPrima™ solution for the Tyson® Instant Pot Meal Kits.

To learn more about Amcor, please visit www.amcor.com.

To learn more about Tyson Foods, please visit www.tysonfoods.com.

*Data from an Amcor ASSET™ life cycle assessment