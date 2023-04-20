A new grade of wax/resin thermal transfer ribbon is being brought to market by Markem-Imaje (MI) for the SmartDate® X Series coders, specially designed for the increasing demands of food and beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries that increasingly need to print durable codes on flexible film packaging. A wholly owned subsidiary of Dover Corporation, Markem-Imaje offers the most comprehensive range of marking and coding systems seamlessly integrated with trusted software, services, and consumables.

For many manufacturers, finding a high-quality coding solution that can print durable and legible codes onto rough films and papers is a growing challenge. Markem-Imaje, the global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, works directly with customers to innovate according to market needs and challenges.

The SmartDate® Xtra 3530 ribbon, which will complement Markem-Imaje’s existing and successful SmartDate® Xtra 3750 ribbon, (formerly known as SmartDate® Xpert 3750) has been designed to print on paper-based substrates such as coated paper, uncoated paper, glossy papers and rough papers and will be available in a wide range of widths and lengths to suit customer needs, including 33mm x 900m, 55mm x 900m, 110mm x 600m and 130mm x 600m.

“Manufacturers face mounting pressures from regulation, policy makers and consumers to make their products, packaging and processes more environmentally friendly,” said Alicia Tissot, Global Product Communications Manager for Thermal Transfer technologies at Markem-Imaje. “The SmartDate® Xtra 3530 ribbon has been specially designed with this in mind and delivers excellent print quality on paper-based flexible packaging, while ensuring durable codes from the production line until purchase by the end customer.

“The SmartDate® Xtra 3530 ribbon will perfectly complement our existing SmartDate® Xtra 3750 ribbon, specifically designed for rough papers, to provide a comprehensive solution. Together, both ribbons will offer high printing performance and a great solution for manufacturers.”

