Markem-Imaje, the global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems has unveiled the SmartLase F250. The new compact and high-performance 20W fiber laser delivers high-quality permanent coding on high-density substrates.

With customers increasingly adopting laser marking solutions for more of their product identification and packaging applications, the SmartLase F250 is the ideal solution for modern fast pace production lines. The SLF250 is the first new product launched as a result of Markem-Imaje’s acquisition of laser coding and marking solutions specialist Solaris Laser.

Highly reliable, the SmartLase F250 reduces operational expenses through fewer line stoppages and by eliminating the requirement for ink. The SmartLase F250 delivers chemical-free production that is truly environmentally friendly and helps businesses meet sustainability compliance goals.

Compact and intelligent, the SmartLase F250 is ideal for businesses seeking best-in-class code quality at high speed where space is at a premium. Built for even the most challenging environments, the SmartLase F250’s controller, printhead and touchscreen user interface come with at least IP55 ingress protection level which provides long and reliable operation in harsh, dusty and humid conditions.

Packed with features, the SmartLase F250 comes industry 4.0-ready with an array of industrial interfaces that enable its safe and seamless integration with even the most complex plant automation and manufacturing execution systems. Once integrated, the intuitive user interface delivers an increase of up to 20% in operating efficiency.

“The SmartLase F250 combines speed and efficiency with simplicity, safety and sustainability.” said Alex Koudriashov, Laser Product Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje “The F250 is a printer designed with the future in mind. Fewer line stoppages and the fact it uses no ink can radically reduce OPEX, while the elimination of chemical components makes it ideal for companies who are looking to reduce their impact on the planet.

Virtually maintenance-free, the SmartLase F250 provides additional peace of mind with the help of MIVA (Markem-Imaje Virtual Assistant) which provides customers with remote troubleshooting, while 24 or 48-hour on-site service level agreements (SLA) are available in most markets.