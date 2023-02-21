Markem-Imaje, a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, has announced an ethernet protocol for its 4700 valvejet drop-on-demand (DOD) printer in an effort to provide greater connectivity. The improved 4700 now allows for 20 variable updates per print, and it supports customer needs for flexibility even in the most challenging manufacturing environments.

In addition to the ethernet protocol, Markem-Imaje also introduced image creation and printer management capabilities for the 4700, which are achievable via a new driver with the company’s CoLOS suite, a packaging intelligence solution that helps optimize production in terms of accuracy and efficiency.

“At the core of our mission at Markem-Imaje is to listen to our customers and innovate to help them address the complex challenges of today’s operating environment,” said Greg Kasprzak, Marketing Team Leader, Markem-Imaje. “The 4700 has been a high performing staple in our DOD portfolio and with these upgrades we are improving connectivity to offer more flexibility and introducing, for the first time, image creation and printer management capability.”

These latest innovations further enhance the 4700’s support of efficient production lines, as it prints robust codes which remain readable, even in the most extreme conditions. With its large character valvejet, the 4700 provides the foundations for optimal logistics and distribution, while also being a low maintenance option for several surfaces, such as cardboard, plastic, glass, metal, PVC, and wood.

