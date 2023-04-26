NOVA Chemicals Corporation, a global leader in the production of polyethylene resins, and Pregis, a leading manufacturer of flexible and protective packaging, have announced a collaboration that will deliver high performing sustainable packaging solutions for food applications that are used in stand-up pouches, fitmented pouches, and lay-flat bags. Pregis will showcase the stand-up pouches co-developed with NOVA Chemicals at the upcoming Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) event in Austin, TX from April 24-27.

"As part of our commitment to circularity, we’re proud to bring our first mechanically recycled food-contact grade to market,” said Alan Schrob, Director of Mechanical Recycling, at NOVA Chemicals. "We have a long history as a supplier to Pregis and believe that this collaboration will deliver new solutions that support the growing brand owner demand for high quality, food-safe recycled content.”

The resin to be used in this collaboration is NOVA Chemicals' recycled polyethylene, SYNDIGO™ rPE-0860-FC resin. It leverages state-of-the-art production technology and is a low-carbon solution allowing for superior performance in food packaging applications. Excellent printability and clarity are achieved in the final product because of the outstanding aesthetic features.

Through its efforts in lightweighting and advanced film technologies, Pregis has been a key driver in leading the circular economy for plastics. The company focuses on sustainable innovation and has made significant investments in custom equipment, technical resources, and processes. These investments further enhance its capabilities to provide circular flexible packaging for the market.

NOVA Chemicals is focused on applying its food safety and regulatory knowledge to recycled polyethylene. This results in an approach that goes beyond the FDA-LNO (letter of non-objection) and demonstrates NOVA Chemicals’ capabilities. Working together, the companies have co-developed high-performing product packaging that explores optimal recycled content incorporation.

"We are excited to work with NOVA Chemicals to develop flexible food packaging solutions that deliver on sustainability without compromising performance," said Jonathan Quinn, Director of Market Development and Sustainability at Pregis. "The NOVA Chemicals name is synonymous with quality and safety. This food contact rPE grade is evidence of their thorough approach to both safety and quality. Because of the partnership with NOVA our customers and supply chain partners can have total trust and confidence that we are incorporating the highest quality and safest rPE in the North American market.”

NOVA Chemicals and Pregis are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of customers while reducing their environmental footprint. By collaborating on the development of food-safe circular packaging, brand owners and retailers now have access to options that allow their products and packaging to directly contribute to a circular economy for plastics.

To learn more about NOVA Chemicals, please visit https://www.novachem.com/.

To learn more about Pregis, please visit https://www.pregis.com/.



