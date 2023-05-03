Mitsubishi HiTec Paper, a leading manufacturer of specialty packaging paper, has teamed up with Konfetktfabrikken, a Danish confectionery brand, to provide paper packaging for the brand’s licorice products. The licorice, which comes in unique flavors like chocolate, raspberry, and pineapple-coconut, will now be protected by Mitsubishi’s barricote® BAG WG 87, a sustainable barrier paper that offers stand-out protection against water vapor and grease.

"For our new licorice sticks, it was particularly important to me to use paper packaging that meets our high requirements for product protection, processability and printability. I wanted to move away from plastic to a more sustainable packaging for our honest licorice" said Claus Hattesen, owner of Konfektfabrikken. "In close cooperation with our printer Print2Pack and Mitsubishi, and after changing the forming shoulder of our packaging machine, we were able to successfully realize this challenging project."

"The sustainability of our barricote® BAG WG, which can be recycled in the waste paper cycle, with its water-based barriers was just as important as the good printability with HP Indigo,” added Michael Kater, Sales Manager Barrier Papers at Mitsubishi HiTec Paper. “Because Claus Hattesen pays close attention to the colors and print quality of the packaging."

Samples and further information will be available at the Mitsubishi HiTec Paper interpack stand: Hall 8A, Stand D11.

To learn more about Mitsubishi HiTec Paper, please visit https://www.mitsubishi-paper.com.



