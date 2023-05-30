Mars Incorporated, a worldwide snack food and pet care brand, has announced that its famous Mars Bar will come in new paper packaging on a trial basis. The paper-based packaging will be released in a limited amount of Tesco stores in the United Kingdom and will take place over the next few months.

The transition is part of the company’s broader packaging strategy, as it continues to build towards its Sustainable in a Generation Plan. Mars’ aim is to redesign its packaging for circularity, with the goal of making all of its packaging being recyclable, reusable or compostable in the near future.

The paper-based packaging is sustainably sourced and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), and it is also certified as curbside recyclable across the United Kingdom.

“We are exploring different types of alternative packaging solutions for our confectionery products,” said Richard Sutherland-Moore, packaging expert at Mars-Wrigley’s Research & Development Centre in Slough, UK. “For Mars bar, the challenge was to find the right paper packaging solution with an adequate level of barrier properties to protect the chocolate whilst guaranteeing the food safety, quality and integrity of the product to prevent food waste.”

To learn more about the new paper packaging of Mars Bars, please visit https://www.marsbar.co.uk/join-the-mission.