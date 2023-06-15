Mitolo Family Farms, Australia’s potato and onion category leader, has partnered with Australian supermarket chain Coles, as well as global innovators in sustainable packaging solutions Detpak, to create what is believed to be Australia’s first curbside recyclable paper bag for fresh potatoes.

The packaging innovation will see Mitolo Family Farms’ premium Gourmandine potatoes sold in new paper bags – delivering a 64% reduction in plastic (when compared to the previous packaging for this product).

The new Gourmandine paper packaging extends on previous sustainability steps taken by Mitolo Family Farms, as the company previously cut its use of plastic packaging in 2022 by reducing the thickness of plastic used to bag potatoes.

The packaging innovation is the result of more than three years of rigorous development, and the hope is that it may lead to other fresh produce items being packaged in a way that makes it easy for consumers to support recycling efforts.

“This bag may sound like a simple solution, but it has taken immense work to ensure there is absolutely no compromise to the quality of the potatoes while allowing us to achieve the sustainability outcome we were seeking,” said Frank Mitolo, Mitolo Family Farms Managing Director. “We had to consider everything from lux lighting levels in the supermarket through to breathing holes that don’t tear, new sealing solutions, bag strength and more. We know Australian consumers are increasingly looking for sustainable supply chains for the products they purchase, and we’re proud to be leading the way and partnering with Coles for a product that so many families love to cook and share.”

Detmold Group General Manager of Innovation and Sustainability Tom Lunn said Detpak applied proprietary technology to deliver on both sustainability and efficiency outcomes for Mitolo Family Farms, Coles and the end-consumer.

“We’re very pleased to have been able to draw on our in-house development capabilities in order to assist Mitolo Family Farms with their desire to transition their Gourmandine product away from plastic packaging,” remarked Lunn. “Consumers are becoming more and more conscious of making responsible choices when it comes to choosing which brands to buy from, and packaging plays a significant part in those decisions.”

Mitolo Family Farm’s Gourmandine potatoes are exclusively available in Coles supermarkets. Coles Business Category Manager for Vegetables Tim Nitschke said Coles was pleased to work with Mitolo Family Farms to develop the innovative paper packaging solution for the Gourmandine range.

“Coles has partnered with the Mitolo family for over 25 years and we are pleased to work closely with them to develop this innovative paper packaging solution for the Gourmandine range available exclusively at Coles,” he said. “We are always looking for ways to reduce unnecessary and problematic plastic packaging in our stores, as well as reduce food waste, and this innovative new paper bag helps to achieve these sustainability ambitions.”

To learn more about Mitolo Family Farms, please visit https://mitolofamilyfarms.com.au/.