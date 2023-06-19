CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, has announced the acquisition of Pouch Partners s.r.l., Italy, from Pouch Partners AG, Switzerland, a company owned by Swiss headquartered Capri-Sun Group.

Pouch Partners supplies highly-specialized, gravure printed & laminated, flexible film materials for pouch forming, including recyclable solutions. The debt free, all cash purchase consideration is $44 million, subject to customary adjustments at closing, scheduled for the 2023 third quarter. The new business will then trade as CCL Specialty Pouches and become an integral part of CCL Label's Food & Beverage unit in Europe.

"Pouches are a packaging format we've looked at for a long time as an adjacency to our label and sleeve decorating technologies with a similar modus operandi,” said Guenther Birkner, President of CCL Label Good & Beverage. “Our common customers see them as an interesting alternative to rigid containers with labels. Pouch Partners has highly focused, deep know-how for these materials, a solid foundation to enter this market."

"There are also opportunities to sell this technology in the Home & Personal Care space and interesting potential to design new, sustainable, barrier films at Innovia,” Geoffrey T. Martin, President & CEO of CCL Industries Inc., concluded. “If our investment is successful in Europe, there could be interest to develop the product line globally, alongside our decorative label portfolio."

