Oliver Healthcare Packaging, a leading supplier of sterile barrier flexible packaging solutions to the global healthcare market, has announced the acquisition of EK-Pack Folien GmbH, a manufacturer of high-quality film and foil technology, located in Ermengerst-Wiggensbach, Bavaria, Germany. This acquisition includes Vacopack H. Buchegger AG, a fully owned subsidiary of EK-Pack, based in northeastern Switzerland. As a part of the agreement, Oliver will acquire:

The EK-Pack facility, which has 23,000 square meters of manufacturing space with 8 production lines for the production of complex multi-layer film and foil laminations.

The Vacopack facility with 5,150 square meters of manufacturing space and specialty equipment to support a wide range of bag packaging production.

“We are thrilled to see this partnership come to fruition,” stated Michael Benevento, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oliver Healthcare Packaging. “This acquisition gives us greater control over our supply chain and allows us to innovate new products to meet our customers’ evolving needs. In recent years, we have invested heavily in the European region to better support our customer base. This vertical integration is a strategic way to build scale and flexibility while insourcing many of our packaging materials.”

“We are proud to now be a part of Oliver. Oliver has carved out a leading spot within flexible packaging for healthcare, and this partnership should only strengthen that, especially in Europe,” added Marco Ziegler, speaking for his family as owners of EK-Pack. “EK-Pack has been family-owned for 40+ years, and that’s how Oliver began as well. We are excited to continue providing reliable supply to our food customers while also expanding our activities in healthcare. We know that our talented employees will no doubt feel right at home, contributing their expertise in packaging to ensure our collective success for many years to come.”

This acquisition is the latest in a series of multi-million-dollar investments that Oliver has made in Europe. Earlier this week, they hosted a grand opening celebration at their manufacturing facility in Venray, The Netherlands, which was recently expanded to more than double their manufacturing footprint. Other investments from Oliver have included programs to regionalize their supply chain, add additional converting equipment, and invest in automation technology.

