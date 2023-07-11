S-One Labels & Packaging, a holistic supplier to label and flexible packaging converters and commercial printers, has released its new offerings of Classic pre-laminate films in EMEA. The launch includes Metalized MPET/LDPE pre-laminate film and PET/White EVOH LDPE pre-laminate film. With these added products, customers in the region can depend on S-OneLP as their source for films and OPV solutions.

“We provide EMEA converters a full portfolio of solutions to help them unlock more business opportunities,” said Gerard Geurts, Business Development and Technical Sales, S-OneLP. “We offer a turnkey solution. Our pre-laminate films can be combined with our thermal overlaminating films or an Overprint Varnish, adding ease to production.”

The pre-laminated films are available in white or metalized structures. PET/LDPE (12/60 micron) pre-laminate films are offered with oxygen and moisture barrier functions. The type of product to be packed and its specific requirements will help determine which prelaminate is the ideal choice.

Multi-Layered Pre-Laminate Films extend the freshness of contents and are suitable for direct food contact as well as snacking and meals on-the-go packaging. Features and benefits include:

Reduced costs- Save time and money on ink with white pre-laminate film.

High efficiency- High opacity, dimensional stability, and mechanical stability provide strong, reliable performance.

Food compliance- Meets FDA and European food contact regulations.

Technology compatibility- Print with HP Indigo Digital Presses.

Revenue streams- Unlock new business opportunities with applications such as stick packs, stand-up pouches, sachets, and more.

To learn more about S-One Labels & Packaging, please visit https://sonelp.com/en/.