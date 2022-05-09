Chargel Gel drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins without any artificial sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup.

Unlike many energy products that rely on high-levels of caffeine for energy, Chargel is 100% caffeine-free and offers instant energy in the form of carbohydrates and 20% daily value of five essential vitamins, including niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6. These B vitamins may help support the conversion of carbohydrates into the fuel you need.

"All athletes want to perform at their best, but not all energy is created equal,” said Teruhiro Kawabe, president of Morinaga America, Inc. “Gel drinks have exploded in popularity among active individuals in Japan, and we saw a huge opportunity in the United States to introduce this fresh take on energy.”

Chargel is a delightfully unexpected way to energize before activity and has the added benefits of speed and portability because of its unique pouch format.