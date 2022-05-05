Nativa SPA, a body care brand from Brazil, has launched in the U.S. as part of the Boticário Group introducing its proprietary technology in what it calls “the unrivaled beauty powers of pure, nutrient-rich quinoa.”
With sustainability at the forefront, the packaging is made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR). The bottles and caps can be easily recycled curbside, while pumps, tubes, and refills can be recycled through the TerraCycle Program. The brand also developed refills that give the lotion bottle a second life, using 78% less plastic than the regular bottle. In addition, 1% of brand profits goes toward nature conservation projects.
Nativa SPA U.S. Launch Includes Pouch Refill
May 5, 2022
No Comments
Nativa SPA, a body care brand from Brazil, has launched in the U.S. as part of the Boticário Group introducing its proprietary technology in what it calls “the unrivaled beauty powers of pure, nutrient-rich quinoa.”