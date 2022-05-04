The makers of the LA VICTORIA brand, one of the leading innovators of flavorful salsa and sauces in the Western U.S. for over 100 years, have reimagined their classic enchilada sauce packaging to give consumers the convenience of an easy-to-open pouch with a twistable cap, making it easier than ever to store the extra and reuse, without the mess. The new Enchilada Sauces in Closable Pouches inspire recipe creation beyond traditional Mexican recipes and can be used for far more than just enchiladas, including tacos, burgers, casseroles, potatoes, soups and more. Available in red and green enchilada sauce varieties, the new closable pouches provide consumers freedom from the hassle of cleanup with traditional canned enchilada sauce and the can opener.

"We saw the need to innovate a resealable enchilada pouch to bring convenience to our consumers and inspire meal creations," said Diana DeLoza, director of marketing for the LA VICTORIA brand. "Whether you need a little or a lot or you're looking to elevate your next entree, LA VICTORIA helps you top off your favorite dish—from breakfast tacos, baked potatoes and so much more."

LA VICTORIA enchilada sauce (MSRP: $2.99) is made with ripened chiles picked at the peak of perfection and contains no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or MSG, plus it's vegan, gluten-free and certified kosher. Each red and green variety is the same beloved formula found in the can but is now packaged in a convenient 12-ounce resealable pouch that can be stored in the refrigerator after opening.

LA VICTORIA enchilada sauces are now available at select Albertsons locations and other leading retailers in the western U.S.