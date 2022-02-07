Biondo Group modernized the popular Italian-American brand of sauces with a bright, simple architecture that separates the line from competitors on-shelf and online while also expressing Victoria's unique story.

The History

In 1929, an immigrant family started selling homemade sauce made with the finest old-country ingredients, slow-cooked in small batches. The offerings caught on, and the delicious recipe never changed.

Winning this year's GDUSA Award, the package redesign brings focus to the updated logo which is locked into an enhanced and more vibrant rendition of brand's ownable "gondola imagery" as well as the promise "Ingredients Come First"; this mantra is echoed on the gold cap.

Before packaging.

Image courtesy of Biondo Group

According to Charles Biondo, founder of Biondo Group, the key creative challenge lay in making Victoria relevant in today's environment, while actually enhancing the brand's tie to its old-world roots and authentic taste.

"We protected the valuable equities in gold, red and cream, but selected modern hues and graphics — which allowed us inject life into the Venetian illustration and place greater emphasis on ingredient and flavor call-outs," says Biondo.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, N.J., B&G Foods, Inc. and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. B&G Foods' has a diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms.

The hierarchy is complemented with a color-coded system that clearly differentiates the nine flavors. Distinct color coding on labels and caps clearly differentiate flavor and increase shopability.

Image courtesy of Biondo Group

About The Biondo Group

Biondo Group is a strategic brand identity and package design firm with a more than 50-year track record building both emerging and established brands. With experience spanning most CPA categories, the firm brings specific strength to the food, beverage and health arenas.