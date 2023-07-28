Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, announced its AmFiber™ Performance Paper packaging is now available to customers in Latin America seeking a high barrier, recyclable paper-based packaging solution.

Launched first for the confectionery market with cold seal, it has been recently expanded to include heat seal sachets for dry culinary and beverage applications, such as instant coffee, drink powders, spices, seasonings, and dried soups. With more than 80% paper fiber content and PVDC-free, this latest material innovation is recyclable, where a paper recycling stream exists.

In addition to expanding its application to new product categories, Amcor has invested in manufacturing capacity to meet growing global demand for this kind of paper packaging, including an integrated a state-of-the-art production line in its Amcor Flexibles Alzira plant in Spain.

“Our AmFiber™ Performance Paper is already on store shelves across Europe and Australia, and we’re excited to now deliver this proven solution in Latin America,” said Ilya Syshchikov, vice president, Global Product Management AmFiber™. “This marks another important milestone toward developing recyclable paper packaging solutions for all the segments we serve in all regions across the globe.”

