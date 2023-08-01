SÜDPACK will be taking part in PACK EXPO, the international packaging trade show, once again this year. From September 11 to 13, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the film manufacturer will be presenting its entire portfolio of both conventional and sustainable high-performance films and packaging concepts for the food industry at booth SL-5972. In addition, at the exhibition booth of PPi Technologies, the US representative of SN Maschinenbau, film made by SÜDPACK will be processed into stand-up pouches with zipper reclosure on an SN horizontal pouch packaging machine.

Sustainability a central topic at PACK EXPO

One of SÜDPACK’s main points of focus at the exhibition this year is on sustainable packaging concepts for the food industry, in particular because the topic of sustainability is gathering momentum in the United States as well. For that reason, SÜDPACK is enhancing the focus on its material-efficient and recyclable packaging concepts. Due to its consistent commitment to a comprehensive sustainability roadmap and a functioning circular economy, SÜDPACK offers a portfolio of packaging solutions and business models in the area that is unparalleled in its breadth.

With a large assortment of high-performance mono-materials, films made from renewable resources and particularly thin and resource-conserving film structures, the manufacturer is bringing powerful innovation to the US market. From stand-up pouches to flow packs to thermoformed packaging, SÜDPACK’s modern material structures optimally protect the packaged products. They can be equipped with different features and barrier properties to ensure that products can be safely protected from external factors when packaged.

The SÜDPACK site in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, has its own printing and laminating facilities, and thanks to tight organization and excellent service, they are able to respond to customer requests with very short lead times.

LIVE stand-up pouch production at booth C-4828

SÜDPACK will be coming together with SN Maschinenbau and their US representative PPi Technologies Group in the Central Hall to present an attractive solution for the efficient and sustainable packaging of products such as beef jerky, air-dried sausages, grated cheese, nuts, snacks and also non-food products in practical stand-up pouches with zipper reclosure. Because both the film and zipper reclosure are based entirely on PE, the packaging can be fed into the appropriate material cycle as a true single-material solution.

Thanks to a relatively large processing window, efficient packaging and rapid cy-les are ensured without any issues on conventional standard machines. In Las Vegas, SN Maschinenbau’s high-performance FM 060 horizontal pouch packaging machine will be in use. The horizontal operating rotary machine provides maxi-mum flexibility and excellent packaging quality on a small footprint. It can be used to manufacture flat pouches, bottom-gusseted pouches and stand-up pouches.

To learn more about SÜDPACK, please visit https://www.suedpack.com/en/.