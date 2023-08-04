Dow, a global materials science company, has partnered with Mengniu, a leading dairy company in China, to launch an all-polyethylene (PE) yogurt pouch designed for recyclability. This innovation strengthens both companies’ commitment to achieving a circular economy in China.

Leveraging the materials science expertise of Dow and the collaboration across the value chain, Mengniu developed its first all-PE yogurt pouch designed for recyclability. Dow's INNATE™ TF-BOPE resins help ensure that packaging maintains its superior appearance and productiveness. The newly developed all-PE packaging enabled by INNATE™ TF-BOPE resins is a breakthrough for the dairy industry, as it enables traditional hard-to-recycle packaging to be integrated into closed-loop recycling streams through responsible recycling and mechanical recycling technology, providing consumers with more choices of sustainable packaging.

“This partnership with Mengniu is a milestone for both brands to pioneer all-PE dairy packaging designed for recyclability in China,” said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. “The country’s ambition to work towards Zero-waste Cities has changed how it tackles plastic waste. This collaboration is a significant step in facilitating recyclability and empowering the possibilities for recycled packaging to be transformed into high-value applications through responsible disposal and appropriate recycling process, reducing our industry’s reliance on unrenewable resources. Through our advanced research and development capabilities, we strive to help brand owners like Mengniu to take action and deliver on their sustainability commitments.”

Mengniu set a goal to achieve 100% technically recyclable packaging by 2025, striving to adopt low-carbon packaging in all product lines. Environmentally friendly manufacturing is an important pillar of Mengniu’s sustainability strategy, and adopting more sustainable packaging is one significant action to fulfil the commitment.

Mengniu's yogurt with this all-PE packaging designed for recyclability was recently unveiled at the 2023 International Dairy Forum from Aug 4 to Aug 7 in Hohhot, a major city in Northern China, and is available starting from supermarkets across the city.