The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging. The competition is among the most respected in the industry thanks to the outstanding caliber of packaging entries, the objective and methodical judging process, and the extensive media coverage of the competition winners. Its focus on new technologies, processes, printing techniques, and sustainability of flexible packaging, places the Achievement Awards program in a class by itself.

The 2024 Call for Entries provides an overview of the Achievement Awards competition, the rules including eligibility requirements, entry fees, and complete instructions on how to enter the competition. It also outlines the key criteria attributes for evaluating expanding the use of flexible packaging, technical innovation, printing, shelf impact, packaging excellence, and sustainability categories. These attributes are what differentiates flexible packaging from other packaging formats to provide extraordinary packaging solutions.

Key dates for the 2024 competition include:

Deadline for entries: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Announcement of winners: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

FPA encourages all developers of new packaging solutions that are currently on the market to enter the 2024 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards competition.

Awards Overview

The Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards honors packaging and converting excellence in the flexible packaging industry. Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards are given in the following categories. A package may be entered in one or more of the six categories at no additional cost.

Categories:

Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

Technical Innovation

Sustainability

Printing

Shelf Impact

Packaging Excellence

Awards

All entries are judged by an independent panel of experts. The Highest Achievement Award will be given to a Gold Award winner ranked by the judges as having contributed most to the advancement of the industry. Gold and Silver Awards will be given in Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging, Technical Innovation, Sustainability, Printing, Shelf Impact, and Packaging Excellence categories.

For more information on the 2024 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards, please visit https://www.flexpack.org/achievement-awards or call the FPA at 410-694-0800.