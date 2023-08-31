The Flexible Packaging Association has announced that the FPA FlexForward® Fall 2023 Conference will be held on October 12, 2023, at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

All attendees must make their own hotel reservations. Attendees can reserve their room online or call the hotel directly at 816-474-4400. The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center agreed to a special room rate of $194 (plus taxes/fees) per night. The room reservation deadline is September 18, 2023.

At this time, multiple registrations are not allowed. All meeting attendees must register individually.

The meeting is open to both members and non-members of FPA. FPA members MUST be logged in to receive the member registration fee.



