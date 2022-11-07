Schnitzel made from chickpeas, Camembert from cashew milk and shrimps from soy: Alternative proteins are booming. But what is the best way to get started and succeed in this growing market? And which machine solutions for processing and packaging deliver real sustainability and cost-effectiveness? Answers to these questions and many more will be provided at a two-day conference with experts from research, science and industry, hosted by packaging specialist MULTIVAC together with Handtmann, and supported by BALPro, the German Association for Alternative Protein Sources (DE: Bundesverband Alternativer Proteinquellen).

In recent years, alternative proteins have succeeded in advancing from the niche to the mainstream. In 2021, alternative protein companies produced 13 million tons worldwide. By 2035, it is estimated that they will produce 97 million tons worth $290 billion, according to the Boston Consulting Group, one of the world’s largest management consulting firms. This rapid growth is also impacting the European market. According to a study conducted by the non-profit Good Food Institute (GFI), investments in companies developing products from alternative protein sources increased by 243 percent in 2021 over the previous year. But to successfully enter the market and thrive, many questions need to be addressed: What are the key product and market trends? How does someone establish their company? And how can the processing and packaging of food be both sustainable and economical?

Bringing together stakeholders, broadening horizons, jointly developing solutions to address future issues

To answer these questions, MULTIVAC and Handtmann are jointly hosting the “Future Proteins – Sustainable Processing and Packaging” Conference at MULTIVAC’s headquarters in Wolfertschwenden, Germany, on February 1 and 2, 2023. “Bringing stakeholders together, broadening horizons through discussion, and jointly developing solutions to address urgent issues have always been ingrained in the philosophies of the MULTIVAC and Handtmann companies,” says Christian Traumann, group president of MULTIVAC. “I look forward to welcoming everyone to our headquarters in Wolfertschwenden, Germany.”

Insight from respected speakers with real-world experience, one-on-one meetings with industry experts

“The conference is a unique opportunity and platform to gain valuable insight from recognized speakers from the field, to exchange ideas with experts and peers, and experience first-hand a wide range of state-of-the-art sustainable processing and packaging solutions,” says Harald Suchanka, chief executive officer of Handtmann F&P. In addition to experts from science and research, speakers will include seasoned industry insiders and leading providers of alternative proteins. On the day following the conference – February 3, 2023 – attendees will have an opportunity to schedule one-on-one meetings with the experts as part of the add-on “Meet the Experts” event.



“Sustainable, efficient and future-proof comprehensive solutions are key to successful growth”

Both practice-oriented, first-hand experience as well as theory will be on the agenda during the conference: The MULTIVAC Innovation Center will be opening its doors to visitors for this purpose. Attendees will have opportunities to get behind the scenes and experience machines and equipment from MULTIVAC and Handtmann, processing and packaging vegan products – including cold cuts, minced and molded products, as well as spreads and convenience products. Semi-automatic machines as well as fully automatic industrial-scale lines will be on display. “Sustainable, efficient and future-proof comprehensive solutions are the key to successful growth,” confirms Klaus Deniffel, project manager alternative proteins at MULTIVAC.

The “Future Proteins – Sustainable Processing and Packaging” Conference

Date: February 1 and 2, 2023 (9:00 to 16:30)

Location: Innovation Center MULTIVAC headquarters (Bahnhofstrasse 4 / 87787 Wolfertschwenden, Germany)

Registration: fp-conference.com (Limited number of participants)

Source:MULTIVAC