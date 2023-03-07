The MULTIVAC Group, a provider of complete solutions for the packaging and processing of food, medical and pharmaceutical products, and industrial items, recently announced the creation of a new corporate and brand design, as the company has combined all aspects of its industry expertise under a single identity. First debuting on the MULTIVAC website’s homepage, the new brand identity is striking and memorable in its impact and will be further unveiled in the coming months, including at the interpack 2023 trade fair this May.

The impetus for the development of the new corporate design was the growth of the Group and its aim of incorporating MULTIVAC, FRITSCH, and TVI under the umbrella of the MULTIVAC Group.

“MULTIVAC is a group of specialized companies and entrepreneurial manufacturing units. As a strong and reliable partner, we offer our customers comprehensive expertise in line solutions throughout a wide range of sectors. Our processing and packaging solutions from one source ensure that a high level of operating security, process reliability and outstanding performance is achieved,” said Dr. Tobias Richter, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of the MULTIVAC Group.

“The wide range of technical expertise and the exchange of knowledge within our global teams of specialists are an important part of our ability to innovate, and these guarantee our customers a high level of expertise in consultancy and project management. We are now positioning this unique selling point even more prominently in the foreground - with one common presence under one umbrella brand. We are combining all aspects of our expertise much more visibly as the MULTIVAC Group.”

The redesign can be seen most clearly with the discontinuation of the current logos for MULTIVAC, FRITSCH, and TVI, as they will now be represented by an “M” character in each brand’s color code. The rebrand was implemented with the aims of improving solutions, giving advice, enhancing sustainability, and increasing productivity, allowing MULTIVAC to make its customers’ products even more successful.

“A uniform overall image with a high level of brand recognition also helps us to represent internationally the contribution made by the individual companies within the MULTIVAC Group,” continued Richter. “As a recognized group of companies, we can also present ourselves jointly as one technology leader in those overarching areas such as automation, digitalization and sustainability.”

The corporate website was also recently overhauled, as it will soon be available in 28 languages and the more than 80 countries, where MULTIVAC is active.

“The customer is at the center of the new website, and the entry point provides pages on the different sectors, where our solutions for the individual industries and applications are featured,” Klaus Müller, Senior Director of Marketing Communications, MULTIVAC. “Despite our wide range of solutions, the website is characterized by its lean and focused user guidance, so that visitors can very quickly find, what they want and how they can make contact.”

To learn more about MULTIVAC and its new design, please visit https://multivac.com/us/en.



