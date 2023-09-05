Terphane, a Latin American leader in PET films with operations in USA and Brazil, will present all their innovative solutions during PACK EXPO Las Vegas (September 11-13).

Terphane offers a complete BOPET film line: transparent, metallized, coated films, as well as the Sealphane® and the Ecophane® product lines. Both lines will be highlighted at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023.

“Terphane is excited to present the new Resealphane® line as these films will bring a new level of convenience, safety and sustainability to a number of markets, including proteins and bakery,” said Raymond Joyner, Sales Manager, Terphane. “We are also very proud to further the development of the Ecophane® product line.”

The Sealphane® heat sealable line innovates with the introduction of the Resealphane®, a high-performance resealable lidding film. The innovation about this new film is that it can be opened and reclosed multiple times. In addition, it is easily processed and implemented in existing packaging lines.

The sustainable Ecophane® line is biodegradable, and the PCR version can have up to 35% of recycled content. The FDA approves both films for food contact.

To learn more about Terphane, please visit https://www.terphane.com/en/.