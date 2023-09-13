Reproflex3, a global provider of prepress services to the flexible packaging industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Danny Wright as its new Technical Sales Manager for Flexo.

With his experience and innovative mindset, Wright is set to bring a fresh perspective to Reproflex3, further enhancing its technical sales capabilities in the flexographic printing sector.

Wright brings over 14 years of experience in the flexible packaging and prepress industry, having worked with some of the most renowned brands globally. He joins Reproflex3 from Lincolnshire-based Waldo Limited and is widely recognized for his creative vision and a proven track record of delivering innovative packaging solutions that drive brand success.

In his new role at Reproflex3, Wright will lead flexo sales and play a pivotal role in shaping the company's sales strategy and client engagement within the UK and European flexographic printing industry.

He will be responsible for developing and fostering relationships with key clients and partners, ensuring that Reproflex3 continues to provide top-notch technical solutions and expertise that exceed client expectations in the flexible packaging sector.

"We are excited to welcome Danny to our team," said Andrew Hewitson, Group CEO of Reproflex3. "His knowledge and creative approach to technical sales will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services in the flexographic printing industry. Danny's appointment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional technical solutions to our clients."

"I am thrilled to be part of the Reproflex3 family as the Technical Sales Manager for Flexo,” remarked Wright. “The company's reputation for quality and innovation in the prepress and packaging industry is well-known, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and working closely with our clients to provide technically advanced solutions in flexible packaging.”

This appointment comes at an exciting time for Reproflex3 as the company expands its footprint in the packaging and prepress industry, particularly within the flexographic and corrugated print markets. Wright's addition to the team reinforces Reproflex3's commitment to excellence and innovation in flexo.

To learn more about Reproflex3, please visit https://reproflex3.com/.