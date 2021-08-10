When fellow SIBA members Everards of Leicestershire decided that they required packaging solutions for sales in their new shop at Everards Meadows they turned to Saxon Packaging.

Who are Everards of Leicestershire?

Everards is a regional family brewery based in Leicester, founded in 1849. They produce cask ales and own over 150 tenanted pubs, mainly around the Leicestershire area.

Having recently opened their new state-of-the-art brewery (based at Everards Meadows in Leicestershire), Everards have created a vibrant space connecting their brewery to an onsite bar where customers will be able to enjoy tasting their beers overlooking the scenic views. Their new brewery now has the capacity to produce over 4.3 million pints every year.

The Brief

After discussing the requirements with business development manager, Adam Futter, Claire Cannell (experiences manager, Everards of Leicestershire) decided on three packaging designs to develop. The first, a six-bottle carry pack, followed by two bespoke gift packaging solutions. The packaging needed to be fresh, bold, and visually engaging; - a reflection of the quality and the implicit promise that the nation has grown accustomed to with the Everards brand.

Like many businesses of today, Everards are profoundly invested in their environmental impact, and as such, took great consideration in the choice of packaging materials, inks, and printing methods that were to be used in the manufacturing process, ensuring that their packaging was developed in the most sustainable way possible.

With this in mind, Adam Futter and our in-house design team at Saxon designed three sustainable packaging solutions, which not only delivered both the stand-out visual appeal required but also the necessarily sustainable seal of approval.

Based on a variant of the FEFCO 0717 packaging style, the structural design of the Home of Great Beer 6x500ml Bottle carry pack is one that has been tried and tested for its performance and one that has been used extensively within the beer industry. In this scenario, opting for a design closely matching a FEFCO style helped to streamline the amount of time spent during the design process.

From a visual perspective, the goal was to achieve a fresh look and feel with the packaging artwork. With this in mind, our in-house design team at Saxon Packaging advised that using a single color ink against the natural Kraft material would deliver such an impactful result.

With only one color of ink used in the printing process, it was decided that using the flexo (flexographic) printing process would be the most efficient and cost-effective print process to use on this occasion.

After running through our printing and die-cutting machines, the Everards 6x500ml beer bottle carry packs were subsequently hand-glued by our hand assembly team here on site.

Tech Specs:

FEFCO 0717 Variant Style

Flute – E (Corrugated)

Material – 150K/150T

Board Size – 425x834mm

Made using 70% Recycled Material

100% Renewable & Recyclable

Single Colour Flexo Printed

Water-based Ink is 100% Biodegrable

FSC MIX Paper (FSC* C004434)

Features & Benefits:

Quick & easy to erect

Protects bottles while making an impact

Sturdy top handle for carrying

Flat packed for easy storage

Corrugated material and water-based ink is fully recyclable and compostable

Improves brand visibility & perception

The Line 2 Pint Glass – Gift Pack packaging solution is designed to house a single pint glass. Again, this is based on a variant of another tried and tested FEFCO packaging design. It possesses all the qualities of a traditional ‘0215’ packaging style with the added variant of a tab closure for the lid.

The main benefits of utilizing this particular structural design are that the box only requires one area of glue application to convert the die-cut sheet into the packaging shape. The lid of the gift pack incorporates a tab to secure the lid shut, and it has a corresponding closing mechanism on the bottom of the pack by way of an envelope base.

With a tab in place, this packaging solution eliminates the need for packaging tape. This helps to reduce the amount of time spent packing the products in the warehouse, ultimately reducing costs incurred in packaging materials and labor during the packaging process.

Tech Specs:

FEFCO 0215 Variant Style – with tab

Flute – E (Corrugated)

Material – 150K/150T

Board Size – 366x550mm

Made using 70% Recycled Material

100% Renewable & Recyclable

Single Colour Flexo Printed

Water-based Ink is 100% Biodegrable

FSC MIX Paper

Features & Benefits:

Quick & easy to assemble

Available in a wide range of sizes

Durable & rigid, great for fragile items

Tab closure

Envelope tuck base

Corrugated material and water-based ink is fully recyclable and compostable

Improves brand visibility & perception

Widely used in packaging glassware, electronics, household appliances and porcelain dishes

A similar style to line 2. line 3 is two bottles & one glass gift pack. This pack includes similar closing mechanisms in the structural design. The main difference with this packaging design is that there are three die-cut windows within the structural design. This enables the primary packaging to show through the gift pack, providing those interacting with the packaging with a visual experience with the products secured inside the box.

This packaging solution also only requires one area of gluing and eliminates the need for packaging tape. Which helps to speed the production process later on down the line; improving efficiency in the warehouse. Printed using the same flexo print process, this third packaging design is coordinated with the two aforementioned packaging artwork designs.

The result is three co-ordinating beer packaging solutions that have been developed sustainably, have the visual appeal that is necessary to stand out and deliver a lasting positive first impression on consumers.

Tech Specs:

FEFCO 0215 Variant Style – with Tab

Flute – E (Corrugated)

Material – 150WTK/150T

Board Size – 521x708

Made using 70% Recycled Material

100% Renewable & Recyclable

Single Colour Flexo Printed

Water-based Ink is 100% Biodegrable

FSC MIX Paper (FSC* C004434)

Features & Benefits:

Quick & easy to assemble

Available in a wide range of sizes

Structural packaging design can be used for a wide range of applications

Tab closure

Corrugated material and water-based ink is fully recyclable and compostable

Improves brand visibility & perception

Working closely with our clients to find a tailored beer packaging solution for them is the most important part of what we do here at Saxon Packaging. Breweries and retailers tend to have more specific and complex needs than before and as such, the ability to listen, understand and develop a structural packaging design that strikes the right balance is all-important.

“It’s always a great feeling to work with a new client, especially ones with so much heritage behind them as Everards of Leicestershire has. Our skill is building partnerships with people and working closely together to provide a packaging solution for our customers that is bespoke to their needs. I feel that we have done just that on this occasion with Claire for Everards. I look forward to continuing to help them as they explore new and different packaging designs over time.” – Adam Futter, Business Development Manager (Saxon Packaging).

“We are absolutely delighted with the quality of the packaging delivered by Saxon Packaging. They truly helped to bring our vision to life, creating attractive, take-home beer solutions and gifting options for customers who visit our brand-new shop. The packaging delivers our ethos of sustainably sourced and recyclable goods. The service was second to none and I would highly recommend Saxon Packaging and look forward to developing our relationship and further packaging with them going forward.” – Claire Cannell, Everards of Leicestershire.