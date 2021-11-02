Tupperware last year announced a partnership with TerraCycle's zero-waste platform Loop, which works with leading brands to create zero-waste, durable and returnable packaging. Tupperware designed and produced a one-of-a-kind reusable packaging container option for Tim Hortons – one of Loop's brand partners.

The reusable container was created by Tupperware to package Tim Hortons food menu items as part of a pilot program at select locations across Burlington, Ontario. The reusable containers will be available as part of the Loop program on-site at participating Tim Hortons restaurant locations starting today.

Aimed at reducing packaging waste through a circular recycling system, Tupperware is able to bring its decades of knowledge in product design and reusability to contribute to the circular recycling model. Tupperware, a 75-year old company, has deep experience and knowledge in engineered resin and sustainable plastics technology.

"We are excited to bring Loop's brand partners, like Tim Hortons, the opportunity to access and leverage our rich heritage in reusability to help bring more consumers into the fold on what it means to reduce their single-use footprint," said Hector Lezama, President of Commercial Business Expansion at Tupperware. "This partnership aligns to our purpose to nurture a better future every day by bringing to life sustainable options in the quick-service industry. We look forward to seeing how this pilot program performs."

The test pilot with Tim Hortons is Tupperware's first foray into the market as a part of its partnership with TerraCycle's Loop, and will advance Tupperware's No Time to Waste® initiative to significantly reduce single-use plastic and food waste. Additional reusable package options created by Tupperware will be available to more of Loop's brand partners in 2022.