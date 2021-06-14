Based on the brand’s positioning, “Don’t take life too seriously” Slice created pack designs that reflect the brands cheeky and irreverent nature. Pure Nosh chips are highly flavorful so it was key the packaging highlighted the individual, bold flavor combinations used and stood out from the crowd.

The final pack design was rolled out across four flavors: Wonderful Wasabi, Brilliant Barbecue, Superb Sour Cream & Chive and Splendid Salt & Vinegar. Each pack has its own personality and takes you on a taste adventure influenced by flavor.

Alan Gilbody at Slice Design Limited helped to explain some of the design features on pack. “We rooted the brand in ‘The new normal in snacking’ and use juxtaposing collages that mirror the surprising combination of tofu and snacking. As Pure Nosh is handmade and quintessentially British, the pack designs are inspired by Monty Python and include humor that is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.”