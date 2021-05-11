Slice Design created the brand identity and packaging graphics for the new range of Chocopops. The design reflects the premium quality of the product and ZAZ’s mission to enable consumers to feel on top of their snacking routine without compromising on taste.

Based on a positioning of ‘King of ingredients,’ the regal design utilizes a striking sash and gold foiling for bold impact on shelf. It was important to communicate that the snack was 100% natural and contained organic ingredients. Slice Design opted for a vibrant color palette and large product cameo that exudes appetite appeal, paired with bold on pack iconography to dial up the natural claims and increase shelf standout.