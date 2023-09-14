XSYS, formerly part of Flint Group, was a gold sponsor and exhibitor at Labelexpo Europe from September 11-14, 2023. Coming to the show in Brussels with a strong standalone identity and continued commitment to driving innovation, XSYS showcased its wide range of solutions, which have been designed to reshape the future of label and packaging printing.

Labelexpo served as the perfect platform for XSYS to demonstrate its market-leading technologies, including the newly introduced nyloflex® FTV Digital plate for high-end flexible packaging, alongside other premium flexo products, such as the nyloflex® XVH and nyloflex® XAH thermal plates. With the choice to expose using either conventional tube lights or LED technology, the new nyloflex® FTV flexo plate offers platemakers and printers the best of both worlds, helping to reduce complexity in the plate room while improving productivity. For the letterpress market, the company showed the nyloprint® WF Sharp water washable, film-based plate, which has been developed for high-end label production.

Visitors were able to experience the ThermoFlexX TFxX 48 plate imager connected via a robotic interface to the new Catena-E 48 LED exposure unit, a powerful combination that represents a leap in efficiency and quality for plate processing. The ThermoFlexX TFxX 30 model, which can image smaller plate sizes up to 635 x 762mm (25 x 30”), was also seen on the stand. Both imagers are compact and efficient solutions that deliver highest quality flat-top dot plates at an impressive level of productivity, coupled with low cost of ownership and less waste.

In addition, XSYS highlighted its rotec® sleeve and adapter portfolio with a demonstration of the next evolution of Eco technology, the Eco Xtra Ring. The showcase gave visitors a chance to appreciate more closely the flexible rotec® options for improved sustainability and efficiency.

XSYS was also the sponsor of the “Flexo’s Future: ECG” seminar that discussed the many benefits of implementing fixed color palette printing.

“Our mission is to empower XSYS customers to be brilliant and successful with optimized and complete solutions for labels and packaging,” said Daniel Velema, General Manager Prepress at XSYS.

“XSYS is playing a crucial role in shaping the future of flexo printing with more standout innovations that will help label and packaging printers face the many challenges in a fast-changing market,” added Florian Hölzle, Product Manager for nyloflex® and nylosolv®. “The nyloflex® FTV plate is a great example of how XSYS continues to innovate with solutions that drive growth by optimizing the platemaking process.”

