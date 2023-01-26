XSYS, one of the world’s largest suppliers of both flexographic and letterpress prepress solutions, has recently published a guide detailing the best practices in the use of washout solvents to attain consistent plate quality. Entitled “XSYS WASHOUT SOLVENTS 101 – How can washout solvents contribute to consistent plate quality?” the guide examines some commonly held misconceptions regarding the washout process and how they can ultimately hurt final print quality.

“We are always keen to share the vast pool of knowledge we have amassed here at XSYS to help our customers maximize productivity, guarantee high quality, and reduce plate waste,” said Simon Top, Product Manager nyloflex®. “This new technical guide is another great example of how XSYS, as a leading supplier to the flexo industry, not only provides best-in-class solutions, but also delivers more value so our customers can produce brilliant results.

The in-depth guide focuses primarily on the importance of maintaining the right balance of components in solvents like the XSYS nylosolv® A, which is used in flexo plate making systems. If this part of the process is ignored, then it typically leads to print quality issues and a lack of washout effectiveness.

“As we conclude in WASHOUT SOLVENTS 101, not only does correctly adjusted washout solvent ensure that the best plate quality is produced, it also helps to increase equipment efficiency and longevity which will result in significant cost savings, higher productivity and more sustainable production,” said Stephan Reis, Global Strategic Marketing Director.

In addition to this, though, the guide also explains the history and science of nylosolv®, which was the first chlorine-free washout solvent on the market.

The full guide is free to all and can be viewed at

https://xsysglobal.com/washout-solvents-101/

.