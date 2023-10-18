FTA has officially announced the call for entries in the 2024 installments of its three industry-wide, annual awards competitions.

The FTA Excellence in Flexography Awards, which recognize high-quality and consistent flexographic printing, and the printers who produce it. The deadline to enter is January 25, 2024.

The FTA Technical Innovation Award, which spotlights exciting and innovative technologies impacting the flexographic printing process. The deadline to enter is February 16, 2024.

The FTA Sustainability Excellence Award, which honors companies for their sustainability programs and innovations in sustainability. The deadline to enter is January 12, 2024.

Printers and suppliers are invited to enter all three competitions, which collectively have more than a century of history and stand as the most coveted awards in the flexographic industry.

“FTA’s awards competitions are known around the world for bringing attention and recognition to the most outstanding package printing, powerful technologies and environmentally friendly endeavors in the flexographic industry,” said Joe Tuccitto, FTA director of education. “We can’t wait to be blown away by this year’s entries.”

All recipients will be announced at FTA’s Awards Banquet during FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024, May 5-8 in Kansas City, MO, and displayed in the Awards Gallery on the INFOFLEX show floor. Honorees also receive year-round promotion and exposure through FTA’s marketing and communications, including press releases, social media, FLEXO Magazine and more.

Learn more about each competition and enter at FTA’s website. FTA members receive up to five free entries in the Excellence in Flexography Awards, and save 50 percent on entries in the Technical Innovation Award and Sustainability Excellence Award competitions.