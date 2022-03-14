FTA revealed the recipients of its prestigious honors and awards at the Awards Banquet on Sunday, March 13 during FORUM 2022, FTA’s annual four-day technical conference. FTA has also officially opened the application period for President of FTA and Foundation of FTA (FFTA).
The award announcements include the following:
- The 2022 FTA Excellence in Flexography Awards, the longest-running annual print competition for the flexographic industry, recognized 72 print samples — which can be viewed in the online gallery
- The 2022 Technical Innovation Award recognizes trailblazers making an impact on the package printing and converting industry, and was given to DuPont Cyrel Solutions and SOMA spol sro
- The 2022 Sustainability Excellence Award, given to companies who demonstrate a commitment to and pursuit of sustainable package printing, went to Industrias de Plasticos SA de CV and Footprint LLC
- The 2022 FTA President’s Award, which is given by the Association’s president to industry members who demonstrate a significant dedication to aiding in its endeavors, was awarded to Kevin Bourquin of Cyber Graphics, Catherine Haynes of All Printing Resources Inc and Laura Wright of CSW Inc
- The 60th inductee into the FTA Hall of Fame, a select group of individuals who have made significant contributions to the Association and the flexographic industry, was awarded to Mike Buystedt