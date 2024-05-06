Flexographic Technical Association (FTA) unveiled the highly anticipated winners of its 2024 awards at its Awards Banquet as part of FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024, the Association’s annual four-day technical conference and exhibition.

“This year’s list of distinguished recipients further reinforces the broad spectrum of capabilities, companies and individuals who set the standard for excellence in our industry,” said Brad Pareso, FTA president.

The Excellence in Flexography Awards are widely regarded as the industry’s most renowned annual flexographic print competition. Among the 52 award-winning print samples, six were recognized as Best of Show. The winning printers are:

Industrias de Plasticos SA, for Yummies Nacho Queso Ranchitas Bag (wide web)

Accredo Packaging, for Hannaford Berry, Kale & Spinach Smoothie Blend Bag (mid web)

AWT Labels & Packaging, for Santo Spirit Mezquila Label (narrow web)

PCA-Grand Rapids, for Bell's Brewery Oberon Eclipse Citrus Wheat 12-Pack Box (combined corrugated)

International Paper Co, for Angry Orchard Hard Cider Fireside Mix 12-Pack Box (preprinted linerboard)

Heritage Envelopes Ltd, for Fruity Llama Digital Billboards Envelope (envelope)

The Sustainability Excellence Award is given to companies who demonstrate a commitment to and pursuit of sustainable package printing. Six companies were recognized in this year’s record-setting competition. They are:

Asahi Kasei: Winner, Innovations in Sustainability

Chespa: Winner, Sustainability Programs

Miraclon: Winner, Innovations in Sustainability

MacDermid Graphics Solutions: Honorable Mention, Innovations in Sustainability

Sun Chemical: Honorable Mention, Innovations in Sustainability

Tempo Flexible Packaging: Honorable Mention, Sustainability Programs

Two companies earned the Technical Innovation Award, which for more than 25 years has recognized the most innovative and impactful technologies for the ever-evolving flexographic industry

Miraclon: Winner, Prepress-Graphics

Techkon: Winner, Prepress-Pressroom

The FTA Hall of Fame is the group of men and women who have most affected the Association and the flexographic industry. The 2024 honoree is Jack Fulton, who has been involved in the industry for 45 years. His name is synonymous with jump-starting the graphics business in corrugated printing. He is an expert in the high-end color arena and played pivotal roles in the development and evolution of plate and mounting systems.

The President’s Award is given to individuals selected by FTA’s president who demonstrate steadfast commitment to supporting the Association. This year’s recipients are Alix Guyot and Hank Welter. Both have made wide-ranging and profound contributions to the success of FTA, exemplified by their stand-out service and volunteer spirit.

You can view the prints recognized in the 2024 awards program and the honorees by accessing the online gallery here.