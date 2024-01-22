A trio of sessions at FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024—May 5-8 in Kansas City, MO—will emphasize the nuts and bolts of the flexographic workflow, redefine flexography’s limits with today’s cutting-edge possibilities, and offer a 411 helpline to solve the most challenging production problems.

Attendees can save up to $600 with early bird pricing—through January 31—and experience the complete four-day FORUM & INFOFLEX agenda, which caters to printers/converters, Consumer Product Companies and all members of the flexographic workflow. The event includes over 20 presentations from more than 35 presenters, networking with 180+ exhibitors, an Awards Banquet and social event, and more.

The session trio reinforces FORUM & INFOFLEX’s legacy as the only conference and exhibition pairing that delivers technical, process-focused education and expertise to the entire flexographic industry.

Details, chairs and dates for the three sessions are as follows:

In “Redefining the Limits of Flexographic Printing,” attendees will see how to elevate their flexographic operations by implementing today’s technologies and processes, backed by an understanding of flexographic fundamentals. The session takes place Monday, May 6, and is chaired by Rory Marsoun of Esko and Kenny Tucker of Clemson University.

“Flexo 411: Your Flexographic Helpline” gives the chance to ask questions to a panel of knowledgeable industry experts and develop key contacts to reach out to for future questions. The session takes place Tuesday, May 7, and is chaired by Berry Global’s Megan Burns and DuPont’s Brad Gasque.

Examine the interdependency of plates, inks, tapes and anilox rolls, and how they contribute to the final print outcome, in “Nuts and Bolts of Your Flexographic Workflow.” The session takes place Wednesday, May 8, and is chaired by Scott McLeod of TC Transcontinental and Becky Bunch of MacDermid Graphics Solutions.

“FTA prides itself on delivering practical, hands-on content that attendees can implement the moment they walk back into their office. These sessions deliver on that goal,” said Joe Tuccitto, FTA director of education. “And with the interactivity built into each presentation, every attendee’s experience is unique to their professional and personal needs.”

Early bird registration for FORUM & INFOFLEX ends January 31, with savings of up to $600. Learn more and register at forum.flexography.org.