Consumer Product Companies, brand owners, print buyers and “the customer” will all be at FTA’s FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024. They will be on stage, in the audience, throughout the show floor and everywhere in-between.

The four-day conference and exhibition—May 5-8, 2024 in Kansas City, MO—kicks off with opening session “The Voice of the Customer.” Chaired by Ben Abray of Autumn Graphics and Kevin Bourquin of Cyber Graphics, it will feature a panel of CPCs discussing their packaging-related challenges and provide insight into how the flexographic industry can deliver value by improving print quality, driving efficiency and delivering on consumer demands.

The brand owners participating in the session are:

Dave McCoy, Instinct Pet Food

Randy Nienas, Tyson Foods

Mike Onderwater, Kraft Heinz

Christopher Weiser, Georgia-Pacific

“‘The Voice of the Customer’ is a rare opportunity for FTA members to hear brand owners discuss their packaging-related challenges,” said Abray and Bourquin. “Their focus will be on quality, sustainability and efficiency, with the understanding that flexographic packaging production is not the only part of their packaging supply ecosystem.”

FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024’s CPC spotlight continues after its opening session. Through FTA’s CPC Awareness Campaign, which boosted brand owner attendance at the Association’s Fall Technical Conference 2023 by 200 percent, representatives from Consumer Product Companies will be a major component of the events. That includes speaking in multiple FORUM sessions and exploring the 220+ booths on the INFOFLEX show floor. And for the first time, INFOFLEX 2024 will feature a CPC meet and greet right on the show floor, dedicated to networking and connecting with the record number of brand owners in attendance.

“Since launching the CPC Awareness Campaign earlier this year, we’ve been blown away by the results,” said FTA President Brad Pareso. “With FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024, there is an even deeper integration between the events and the Campaign’s goal of CPC engagement, and we look forward to an extremely strong turnout as a result.”

FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024 registration is open now, with early bird pricing available through January 31, 2024. Register to attend at forum.flexography.org.