Registration for FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024, FTA’s largest annual events attracting CPCs, printer/converters and all members of the flexographic industry from around the world, is now open, with early bird pricing through January 31, 2024. The events follow the Association’s successful Fall Technical Conference, which saw a 200 percent surge in brand owner attendance.

As FORUM celebrates its 65th anniversary and INFOFLEX enters its fifth decade, the unique event pairing has more than 100 years of history providing an unrivaled combination of education and networking, industry insights and opportunity, and personal and business development.

That legacy will continue May 5-8 in Kansas City, MO at FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024, where four days of live technical presentations and interactive panel discussions, networking with more than 180 companies spanning the entire package printing workflow, and an exciting lineup of other activities are expected to attract nearly 1,500 attendees.

“You won’t find events like FORUM and INFOFLEX anywhere else,” said Joe Tuccitto, FTA director of education. “FORUM’s high-level, practical and immediately impactful content is sought after by flexographers, businesses and even other associations.”

“INFOFLEX showcases many of the technologies, processes and trends driving the package printing industry with powerful networking and information sharing,” added Jay Kaible, FTA director of membership and business development. “Only FTA could deliver such a comprehensive and valuable conference and exhibition pairing.”

FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024 come on the heels of FTA’s Fall Technical Conference 2023, where more than 300 CPCs, printer/converters and members of the flexographic industry learned, networked and discovered how to “Do More with Less.” With CPC attendance increasing 200 percent and strong printer attendance, Fall Technical Conference sets the stage for next year’s can’t-miss events.

“FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024 are set, once again, to be pivotal events for FTA,” said FORUM 2024 Chair Jason Cagle of MacDermid Graphics Solutions. “The theme, ‘Your Quality Is Our Concern,’ underscores the events’ unwavering commitment to the pursuit of quality and excellence in our field. Attendees can anticipate a wealth of valuable content, informative sessions, networking with experts, and a wide array of exhibitions aimed at state-of-the-art equipment and technologies—all of it, for ensuring top-tier flexographic print quality.”

Learn more about FORUM & INFOFLEX 2024, please click here.