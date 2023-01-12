The Flexographic Technical Association (FTA) has revealed the schedule for its FORUM 2023, a technical conference that covers all of the industry’s pressing issues.

The four-day conference, which will take place at the Hilton Columbus Downtown in Columbus, Ohio, from April 16-19, is set to feature over 25 industry experts giving over 20 presentations on a variety of topics that are broken into nine sessions.

Sustainable Business, Sustainable Planet will tackle some of the uncertainties converters have when it comes to sustainability, despite most of them seeing it as an opportunity.

Off the Shelf and into Your Cart will detail the steps of creating a printed project from the design concept all the way through the production process.

The Great Tape Debate will address the pressing issues involving mounting tape as presented by leading industry manufacturers.

Find ‘em, Train ‘em, Keep ‘em: 21st Century Flexographer will take a look at the best ways to find, train, and retain talented employees at a company.

The Value of Color Measurement will advocate for the use of color data in the flexographic supply chain.

Color Throughout the Workflow will continue the conversation on color by focusing on how to create vivid graphics while maximizing consistency and efficiency.

FQC: Respecting the Past While Focusing on the Future will discuss the evolving nature of flexographic printing from a research-based perspective.

Flexographic Essentials will dive into the key elements of the flexographic workflow from prepress to printing.

Flexography: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow will provide a timeline of the flexographic industry while acknowledging the challenges and innovations from the past, in the present, and for the future.

“Over the past several months, the FORUM 2023 Committee has been working diligently to assemble sessions that will offer not only technical solutions for workflow productivity, but also the means to find and keep the employees to perform those tasks,” said FTA Director of Education Joe Tuccit.

To learn more about the FTA’s FORUM 2023, please visit:

https://forum.flexography.org/