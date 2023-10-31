Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has announced that its entire portfolio of kraft papers for packaging has been certified as home or industrially compostable.

The certification underpins Mondi’s MAP2030 (Mondi Action Plan 2030) sustainability commitment to make 100% of its packaging and paper products reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025, ensuring a sustainable end-of-life for all paper and packaging products. While recyclability remains Mondi’s focus to keep fibers in circulation, composting can be a viable end-of-life option for certain applications, such as those disposed in the biowaste stream.

Mondi’s kraft papers are made from renewable and certified sources, which can support customers to achieve their own sustainability targets. Customers can benefit from a comprehensive product range to meet requirements for industrial packaging, shopping bags for retailers and attractive food packaging for supermarket shelves.

An example of Mondi’s compostable kraft papers is Advantage MF EcoComp, which is specifically designed for household and agricultural use and is used for paper bags for wet organic household waste. Another example is Mondi’s EcoVantage kraft paper, which combines fresh and recycled fibers for sustainable and food compliant shopping packaging.

“Certifications like these illustrate our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with the most suitable and sustainable packaging materials and solutions,” said Silvia Hanzelova, Sales Director Specialty Kraft Paper, Mondi. “They give all our industrial, commercial and manufacturing customers the confidence that our papers are compostable and reassure them that, with us, they are working towards a more sustainable future.”

For more information, please visit https://www.mondigroup.com/home/.