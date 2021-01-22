Acucote, a pressure-sensitive adhesive coating manufacturer, expanded its Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified product portfolio and now offers over 30 FSC-certified materials.

Acucote stocks dye, pigment, UV, HP and laser digital stocks along with over 30 prime label materials. The portfolio includes gloss and matte papers, foils, mail tabs, boardstocks, thermal transfer and a handful of liners, including layflat. The company says by choosing these products, converters are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.

Earl Curran, vice president of business development, says, “We were honored to pass our Q4 FSC audit and be able to offer this expanded portfolio. Over the past year, we have seen growing demands for sustainable material from our customers who in turn need to meet the requirements of their brand owners.”

If a material is not offered in the standard portfolio, Acucote says its application development team will source additional materials certified by the FSC and the company can also help converters attain Chain of Custody (CoC) certification by connecting it with printing alliance groups who lend assistance throughout the certification process.

