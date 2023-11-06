SN Maschinenbau and SÜDPACK have entered into a developmental partnership to create an innovative overall concept for the in-house production of stand-up pouches with spouts designed for packaging pasty and liquid products.

The concept is intended for food producers and fillers who have up to now been using pre-made spout pouches and will be presented for the first time at the international trade fair Prod&Pack in Lyon, France, from November 21 to 23, 2023 (hall 6, booth J75).

With their innovative solution for the in-house production of stand-up pouches with spouts, the two partners are breaking new ground and providing the producers and fillers of thick and thin fluid products, such as fruit purées, smoothies and other liquids, with a sustainable and economical alternative to pre-made pouches.

The overall concept relies on powerful packaging technology and high-performance, recyclable packaging components made of polypropylene that are perfectly coordinated and offer users not only simple handling, but also maximum process and packaging reliability. The concept is also pioneering in terms of quality, economic profitability and flexibility, and offers sustainability as an extra benefit thanks to the use of recyclable monomaterials.

“With the overall concept, we are offering our customers an attractive alternative to high-cost pre-made pouches, the processing and filling of which often entails a great deal of logistical effort. Our solution makes it possible for the producers and fillers of pasty and liquid food products to manufacture spout pouches in-house that can then be filled and sealed as usual on their existing filling machines. Our concept is based on a user-friendly pouch making machine combined with films and spouts that are perfectly coordinated, which means they can be reliably processed,” explained Lutz Neugebauer, Product Manager at SÜDPACK. “The film can be processed from the reel, which provides many advantages in terms of efficiency and economic profitability without having to make compromises when it comes to quality. This makes the concept an economically attractive overall solution for all production quantities.”

The PP-based Pure-Line films used in this packaging concept are classified as recyclable due to their monostructure. In combination with the PP spouts that are currently on the market, the result is a recyclable spout pouch. Thanks to its heat resistance, the pouch can also be used for hotfilling and pasteurization. Moreover, the films can be equipped with different barrier functions to suit the products that are to be packaged. The film material was developed based on SÜDPACK’s many years of expertise, particularly in producing innovative sealing layers.

On the SPM 50 horizontal pouch making machine from SN Maschinenbau, the spout pouches are manufactured horizontally from the film reel and the spouts are sealed in. They are then automatically inserted into the commercially available rail systems and are stored on a transport cart. Every rail can then be easily and ergonomically inserted into the existing pouch-filling machines to allow filling of the empty spout pouches. Compared to pre-made pouches, this significantly simplifies handling and allows staff to process an increased number of pouches more efficiently. The low-maintenance machine is highly efficient and can be used in tight production spaces thanks to its compact design. This allows flexible placement, either right next to the filling machine or on its own in a separate room.

Pouch production can be insourced easily because the machine is extremely user-friendly and can usually be operated by the existing staff. One of the many advantages is that the reel change requires minimal set-up time and has to be performed at most once every shift. The SPM 50 from SN Maschinenbau makes up to 4,200 pouches per hour and can achieve continuous production of over 30,000 spout pouches per eight-hour shift with just one film reel. This results in an annual production volume of seven million spout pouches in one-shift operation and up to 21 million in three-shift operation.

“The factors mentioned above make investing in this pouch concept highly viable in economic terms,” explained Thomas Fuest, Director Global Sales at SN Maschinenbau. “In combination with substantially improved ergonomics for spout and rail handling and a high level of flexibility regarding different pouch and spout designs, the SPM 50 is an excellent investment that can also enhance your own value creation.”