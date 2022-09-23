For a number of years, resealable doypacks have been a preferred packaging concept for nuts, sweet and savory snacks, as well as spices, coffee and tea – but the current barrier composites on the market are not very sustainable, due to their aluminum content.

SÜDPACK is about to launch an innovative packaging alternative for this product area. The new doypack is polypropylene-based and therefore supports the statutory demand for recyclable packaging – with the same functionality. “In addition to reducing the carbon footprint by substituting aluminum, the principal goal of this development was also to optimize recyclability and improve material efficiency,” says Holger Hoss, product manager at SÜDPACK.

The material is extremely rigid and offers all the properties that are necessary for the efficient and safe packaging of food in doypacks. Depending on the products to be packaged, the films can be equipped with different barrier properties. Based on what is needed, the pouches can be aroma-proof and guarantee optimal protection against moisture, UV radiation or oxygen. By substituting the aluminum barrier with a coextruded barrier layer, the shelf life of salami sticks could be guaranteed for up to 70 days during a pilot project for the zur Mühlen Group, for example. Thanks to an integrated transparent panel, consumers have a clear view of the product with this packaging.

Another important aspect is reducing the film thickness by around 10% achieving a weight saving of 26% compared to conventional packaging, resulting in a reduction in DSD fees. These high-performance films also boast excellent machinability, which results in a high level of process and packaging reliability.