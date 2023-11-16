Sustainable, next-generation plastic free company, Xampla, has announced a partnership with 2M Group of Companies to scale up the production and distribution of its fully biodegradable plant-based materials.

2M will manufacture multiple tonnes of Morro materials at its Milton Keynes Manufacturing site.

Produced from plants, Morro offers a sustainable drop-in alternative to plastic, that fully biodegrades at the end of its life. The brand of natural materials will enable 2M to expand its portfolio of sustainable alternatives for manufacturing and distribution directly to brands, eliminating plastics from the supply chain.

Globally, three million tonnes of petroleum-based, non-biodegradable functional and barrier coatings for single-use paperboard packaging are produced each year. This contaminates paperboard recycling streams, causing packaging to be incinerated, dumped in landfill, or released into the environment.

Morro Coating is a plant-based replacement for these traditional petroleum-based coatings. Fully biodegradable and home compostable, it is safe for food contact and offers high strength, grease and oxygen barrier properties.

Morro materials are made from natural polymers and are not chemically modified, meaning they are exempt from the existing European single-use plastic directive.

Through 2M’s subsidiaries, which include formulation, manufacturing, and distribution services, the pair will work together to address new customer needs in the personal care & Homecare Institutional and Industrial (HI&I) markets, as well as develop new opportunities and partnerships in the packaging space.

“Our partnership with 2M marks a major milestone that will take Morro to the next phase of commercialization,” said Alexandra French, CEO of Xampla. “Working with 2M’s wide-reaching network, our collaboration will enable more customers to use Morro materials across a range of products, demonstrating the potential for plant based materials in eliminating polluting plastics.”

“Sustainability is one of our core business values and a key part of our growth strategy for the future,” added Mottie Kessler OBE, Chair and CEO of 2M. “We look forward to working together over the coming months with the Xampla team to bring this exciting innovation to our customers. We see huge potential with Xampla’s technology and the Morro brand, and are excited at the opportunity it presents to support the transformation of our portfolio to more sustainable technologies.”

This partnership is the first technology licensing agreement with Morro, building on the success of projects with leading meal kit retailer Gousto and global soft drinks manufacturer Britvic.

For more information visit https://morro.earth/.